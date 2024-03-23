Dominic Purcell gushes over Tish Cyrus, Brandi Cyrus‘ dance skills

Dominic Purcell praises Tish Cyrus and daughter Brandi Cyrus

Dominic Purcell can’t seem to get over his Tish Cyrus and daughter Brandi Cyrus’ dancing skills.



“Can’t keep good women down. I love it!!,” the Prison Break alum, 54, wrote over a video of the mother-daughter duo dancing to Dasha’s hit song, Austin on Instagram.

“My wife tishy so beautiful, and daughter Brandi goin full country,” he added.

Fans also praised Tish, 54, and Brandi, 36, in the comments section of Purcell’s post.

“They killed this,” wrote one fan, while another wrote, “They are so cute, love their [‘Sorry We’re Stoned’] podcast so much! We need @mileycyrus on an episode asap!”

Tish and Brandi’s dance video on Purcell’s Instagram account comes after a month of Us Weekly reporting that Tish's youngest daughter, Noah Cyrus, had been "seeing" Purcell for "about eight to nine months" prior to her "pursuing" him.

Additionally, the source told the outlet that Tish was "aware" of Purcell and 24-year-old Noah's situation.

Despite what Noah allegedly did, Tish was ready to move on and “definitely still wants to have a relationship with Noah” and that “she hopes they can move past this.”

Tish and Purcell got married in August 2023 at the former’s daughter Miley Cyrus‘ Malibu, California, home, five months after announcing their engagement.