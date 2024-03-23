Jimmy Kimmel shares Regina King’s grief during live show

Jimmy Kimmel consoles Regina King after son's death

Regina King may have been through a lot, but she seemed to feel a little lighter after sharing her feelings with Jimmy Kimmel.



King and the Jimmy Kimmel Live show host shared an emotional moment during the former’s first appearance on the show after her son’s death, which happened more than two years ago.

King, 53, came to Thursday's episode as a guest and promoted her new film Shirley.

"It's very good to see you. How are you doing right now?" Kimmel, 56, said as he greeted the actress.

"Right now, I'm good," she replied with a subtle smile.

"Good, I'm glad to hear that," said the host. "I know you've been through a lot the last year."

"Yeah," King replied before leaning forward to hold Kimmel's hand, saying, "It's good to see you, Jimmy," once again with a smile.

Kimmel, after delving into the moment for a while, quipped, "Did you see William Shatner backstage?" making his guest and the audience laugh.

King lost her son to suicide in 2022, just days after he turned 26. The actress shared him with record producer Ian Alexander Sr., her ex-husband, and he was her only child.