Princess Kate's friend shares deep insights into Royal Family defining moment

Kate is now on a path to recovery as she continues a course of chemotherapy

A close friend of Middleton’s family has provided profound insights into a significant moment within the royal family after she revealed her cancer diagnosis.

Ex-Northern Ireland Secretary Shaun Woodward said the video message by Kate was ‘extraordinary’ as she spoke out on the major struggles she has experienced in recent months.

He believes the development could be a ‘defining’ one for the Royal Family.

“This is a terrible thing to happen to anyone”, he said on GB News.

“I think it’s a defining moment inside our Royal Family. It’s a very personal moment too but it’s a defining moment because what Kate has done with her family to make the announcement.

“It’s not been made on her behalf, she’s done it a broadcast to the nation.

“The most powerful thing at all was that statement at the end. The extraordinary part where she says there are other people going through this.

“There is hope, you are not alone. For the Princess of Wales to use the power of her office through her personal statement that she made tonight, I think that is going to change a lot of things in this country.

“She’s asked for privacy, I hope everyone gives her that.”

Meanwhile Prince Harry and Meghan Markle extended support to Kate Middleton just hours after it was revealed that she has cancer.

“We wish health and healing for Kate and the family, and hope they are able to do so privately and in peace,” the Duke and Duchess of Sussex said in a statement Friday, reported Page Six.