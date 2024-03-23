Selena Gomez and David Henrie reunite for 'Wizards of Waverly Place' magical comeback

Disney Channel confirms 'Wizards' sequel series.

Disney Channel has officially greenlit the highly anticipated sequel to Wizards of Waverly Place, titled Wizards.



The original stars, Selena Gomez and David Henrie, will serve as executive producers, with Gomez making a guest appearance and Henrie returning as a series regular.

Production is slated to commence next month in Los Angeles, with a planned premiere later this year on both Disney Channel and Disney+.

The decision to proceed with Wizards comes after the announcement of a pilot order in January, signaling a promising return to the beloved Waverly Place universe.

Produced by Disney Branded Television, the series will see Gomez reprising her iconic role as Alex Russo, while Henrie resumes his role as Justin Russo.

Joining the cast is Max Matenko as Justin's youngest son, Milo, alongside previously announced cast members including Janice LeAnn Brown, Alkaio Thiele, and Mimi Gianopulos.



