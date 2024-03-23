How Prince William learns of Kate's cancer, alters plans before memorial service

Prince William learned of his wife Kate's cancer diagnosis just before the memorial service, prompting him to prioritize her health and well-being over royal duties.



This disclosure comes after initial reports from Buckingham Palace suggesting Kate's condition was non-cancerous, indicating a recent change in circumstances.

William's absence from the memorial service for King Constantine of Greece, initially attributed to "personal reasons," raised eyebrows within royal circles.



As Kate prepares for chemotherapy, royal aides are expected to provide additional support to William as he takes on more responsibilities at home, caring for their children while his wife focuses on her recovery.

Prince William has already begun adjusting his royal commitments to dedicate more time to his family, particularly since Kate's initial admission to the London Clinic in January.

Since September 2022, the couple has been actively involved in the daily school routine of their three children, who attend the prestigious Lambrook School near Ascot, Berkshire.

Recent months have seen the Middleton family's close-knit relationships playing a pivotal role amidst difficulties.

Her strong bond with her mother has been particularly emphasized, alongside the presence of her siblings, Pippa and James, who also reside in Bucklebury.