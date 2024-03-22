Beyoncé in hot water after ‘Cowboy Carter’ promo display on Guggenheim museum

Beyoncé not permitted to display Cowboy Carter promo on Guggenheim museum

Beyoncé has recently landed into trouble after Guggenheim museum revealed they didn’t seek permission to the singer to display “Cowboy Carter” promo on its building.



On March 20, the promotional visuals of the singer’s latest album were reportedly spotted on museums around New York City, including the Guggenheim, the Museum of Art and Design, the Whitney and the New Museum.

The singer’s team featured the phrases, “This ain’t a country album. This is a ‘Beyoncé’ album,” as well as the album’s title and release date of March 29 on New York museum.

Addressing Beyonce’s promotional strategy, the Guggenheim spokesperson said in a statement to ARTNews, “It was not informed about and did not authorise this activation.”

“However, we invite the public – including Beyoncé and her devoted fans – to visit the museum [on] May 16-20 when we present projections by artist Jenny Holzer on the façade of our iconic building to celebrate the opening of her major exhibition,” stated a spokesperson via The Independent.

The outlet reported that the museum projections appeared after another New York landmark, the Empire State Building, shared its enthusiasm for Cowboy Carter’s release by “photoshopping a cowboy hat onto the top of the skyscraper”.

Beyonce, on the other hand, called out critics last week on her Instagram post over releasing first country music album.

The songstress wrote, “The criticisms I faced when I first entered this genre forced me to propel past the limitations that were put on me.”

“Act ii is a result of challenging myself, and taking my time to bend and blend genres together to create this body of work,” she added.