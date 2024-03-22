Kate Middleton gets emotional mentioning Prince William in new heartfelt video message

Kate Middleton, in new video message revealing about her cancer diagnosis and treatment, has quashed all rumours and speculations about her relationship with her husband, saying 'having William by my side is a great source of comfort and reassurance too.'



In her brave video statement, Catherine spoke about the support from her hubby William: "Having William by my side is a great source of comfort and reassurance too."

She also thanked her well-wishers admirers and supporters in her touching message: "As is the love, support and kindness that has been shown by so many of you. It means so much to us both."

The prince and Princess of have faced intense public speculation and a social media frenzy about her health, since her operation in January. She has not attended any official events since Christmas.



Kensington Palace said the video of the princess was filmed on Wednesday by BBC Studios, the production arm of the BBC.

In a statement, BBC News said: "Along with other media, BBC News was briefed by Kensington Palace on the announcement this afternoon."

The Prince and Princess of Wales are not expected to appear with the royal family on Easter Sunday, and there won't be any early return to official duties for the future queen as she is receiving cancer treatment.



The palace also confirmed that William's sudden absence from a memorial service in late February was because of the discovery of Catherine's cancer diagnosis.