King Charles 'has no regret' over Prince Harry, Meghan's shock decision

King Charles has no regret about Harry and Meghan not taking some of the strain

King Charles III, who's putting on brave face while battling cancer, had 'fingers burned' and will not risk same mistakes with Harry and Meghan, a royal expert has claimed.

Royal author, Tom Quinn, told the Mirror the King has "no regret" with the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's decision to quit the royal family and relocated to the US where they live with their children Prince Archie, four, and Princess Lilibet, two.



Quinn said: “There is no regret at all about Harry and Meghan not taking some of the strain."

He went on claiming: "During discussions about whether the couple might be offered some official role it was pointed out that any minor disagreement could lead to public rows and attacks."

The expert revealed: “An official told me that King Charles and Prince William feel they’ve had their fingers burned and they’re not going to risk getting them burned again.”