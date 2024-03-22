Health update: King Charles gives strong message amid shocking revelation

It has been reported that the King Has been given two years to live

Amid the shocking revelation of his cancer battle, King Charles III pledges to reassure the public of his steadfast commitment to fulfilling royal duties, sending a resolute message.



Charles has recently limited his public appearances, only holding a few audiences at the palace as he receives treatment for cancer.

Meanwhile on Thursday, March 21, Charles, aged 75, was captured departing Buckingham Palace seated in the rear of a black vehicle. The King was dressed in a black suit paired with a light blue tie.

While attending an event on Thursday, his niece Princess Eugenie revealed that he is in good spirits.

“He’s doing well,” Eugenie, 33, said during the Elephant Family’s Little Egg Hunt, supporting a nonprofit founded by Queen Camilla’s late brother, Mark Shand.

Amidst King's latest whereabouts it has also been reported by the Insiders exclusively to In Touch Weekly that the king is battling pancreatic cancer and has been given two years to live.

While the royal family has kept tight-lipped about the specifics of Charles’ illness, including the type of cancer he has, a source exclusively confirms to In Touch that the king’s diagnosis is known to be an open secret among royal staffers.

“Many courtiers believe Charles’ cancer is worse than they’re making it out to be,” a second insider adds. “Even before the diagnosis, there were concerns about his health.”

Despite his health issues the monarch ensure people that he’s still able to perform his duties as king,” the second source says, adding that Charles is “following doctors’ orders and willing to try any treatment to extend his life by a few years, at least.”

Charles became king after the death of his mother, Queen Elizabeth II, in September 2022. He formally accepted the royal title at his coronation in May 2023. “It’s a tragedy that Charles won’t be able to follow in his mother’s footsteps of leaving a lasting legacy,” the first insider admits.



