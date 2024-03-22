King Charles appears ‘fighter’ despite shocking life expectancy revelation

Charles cancer was announced around February 5th, 2024

King Charles III is displaying strength by continuing to engage in public activities despite battling cancer.



On Thursday, March 21, Charles, aged 75, was captured departing Buckingham Palace seated in the rear of a black vehicle. The king was dressed in a black suit paired with a light blue tie.

While attending an event on Thursday, his niece Princess Eugenie revealed that he is in good spirits.

“He’s doing well,” Eugenie, 33, said during the Elephant Family’s Little Egg Hunt, supporting a nonprofit founded by Queen Camilla’s late brother, Mark Shand.

Charles has recently limited his public appearances, only holding a few audiences at the palace as he receives treatment for cancer.

It comes after it has been reported by the Insiders exclusively to In Touch Weekly that the King is battling pancreatic cancer and has been given two years to live.

While the royal family has kept tight-lipped about the specifics of Charles’ illness, including the type of cancer he has, a source exclusively confirms to In Touch that the king’s diagnosis is known to be an open secret among royal staffers.

“Many courtiers believe Charles’ cancer is worse than they’re making it out to be,” a second insider adds. “Even before the diagnosis, there were concerns about his health.”



