David Beckham reveals real reason behind marrying Victoria Beckham

David Beckham reveals real reason for marrying Victoria Beckham

David Beckham heaped praise on his wife and well-known fashion designer Victoria Beckham, revealing the reason for choosing her as a life partner.

During an interview with This Life of Mine with James Corden, the former English captain said, "I just fancied her."

He added, "I didn't know what she was like as a person. I just actually fancied her like most people did at that time, and I didn't know who I was marrying [or] who I was going to be with for the rest of my life."

David shared that when he was dating Victoria, he "didn't realize what a strong woman she was." He continued that her strength "is what really attracted me to her more than anything."

The globally known footballer admitted that he likes a strong woman. He said that the former Spice Girl "works hard. I like the fact that she's a great mum."

David shared, "I like the fact that she looks after me sometimes, most of the time, and you know, we've created this life with four amazing children, which are the most important things in our life, so that's why I chose Victoria... the way that she kind of runs the family."

For the unversed, David tied the knot with Victoria on July 4, 1999.

The couple share four children - sons Brooklyn, 25, Romeo, 21, Cruz, 18, and a daughter Harper, 12.