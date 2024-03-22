Shakira's 'love interest' Lucien Laviscount in new music video raises eyebrows

Shakira's latest photoshoot with Lucien Laviscount raises concerns regarding actor's dating history

Shakira’s latest photoshoot with Lucien Laviscount raised concerns among netizens, regarding the British actor’s dating history.

According to LADBIBLE, the 31-year-old actor came a long way since his Grange Hill, Coronation Street days to starring alongside Lily Collins in hit Netflix series Emily in Paris.

Recently, Lucien left fans starstruck with his appearance in Shakira’s latest music video of single Punteria, playing her love interest.

Laviscount, who plays Alfie on Emily in Paris, teamed up with the Columbian pop star to create appealing visuals for her track with rapper Cardi B.

Shakira launched her album on March 22, in an ode to her heartbreaking split with former husband.

The songstress drummed up some excitement by sharing steamy snaps alongside Lucien.

In the pictures, the Scream Queens star could be seen draping his arms around the Waka Waka singer.

This recent PDA-moment has left fans wondering about the actor’s former girlfriends.

The heartthrob once dated Kerry Katona after filming Celebrity Big Brother in 2011.

The two even collaborated for a shoot with OK! Magazine, featuring the tagline, "We hope we’ll be together forever."

After his split with Katona, Lucien went on to reportedly date high-profile women, including Jesy Nelson, Kelly Osborne, Keke Palmer and Leigh Anne Pinnock.

However, none of these women come close to what Lucien and Katona had back in the days.

Fans were quick to draw comparisons between the two posters, adding comments like: "Thought this was a old Lucien and Kerry Katona photoshoot."

Another user chimed in, adding: "This man’s trajectory - from being on Celeb Big Brother and dating Kerry Katona to this, needs to be studied."

A third exclaimed: "The way this man has had Kerry Katona and Shakira in the same life cycle is CRAZY."