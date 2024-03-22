Tyla drops self-titled debut album with lead single featuring Travis Scott

Tyla drops new debut album featuring Travis Scott

Tyla dropped her self-titled debut album on Friday, March 22 through FAX and Epic Records.

The 22-year-old singer recently took to her Instagram to announce the launch of her latest debut album, adding a picture in which Tyla could be seen sporting a dazzling outfit alongside a caption that read:

"‘TYLA’ debut album pre-save OUT NOW!!! Everything that’s happening has surpassed anything I could have dreamt of.

She continued: "African music is going global and I’m so blessed to be one of the artists pushing the culture.

"I’ve been working on my sound for 2 years now and I’m so ready for the world to hear it. I cannot wait for the world to experience an African Popstar."

"Go wild, Tygers,” the singer added.

The South-African singer and songwriter’s new album TYLA includes a round-up of five songs, including Water, Truth or Dare, Butterflies, On and On, alongside Water remix, featuring Kylie Jenner’s former boyfriend Travis Scott.

The album also features more collaborations with fellow South African DJ/producer Kelvin Momo, Tems, Gunna, and Skillibeng, as well as Becky G.

Her album is a combination of new and previously released tracks such as Truth or Dare, On and On and Butterflies.

For the unversed, Tyla’s lead single Water topped the Billboard Hot 100, ranking as No. 7 following its release in July 2023.

In addition, the song also won the inaugural Grammy award for best African music performance in 2024.

The African popstar featured on Billboard’s 2024 R&B/Hip-Hop Artists to Watch list.