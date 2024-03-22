'Married…With Children' Ted McGinley reveals if he's in touch with co-stars

Ted McGinley opens up about his “largest faults in life"

Married…With Children star Ted McGinley recently opened up about his “largest faults in life.”

During an exclusive sit-down with Fox Digital News, the 65-year-old actor shared his stance on whether he had “stayed in touch” with the Married…With Children’s cast.

"One of my largest faults in life — and I have so many — is that I just keep moving on,” McGinley admitted with a sigh.

Speaking of priorities, the actor noted: "Yes, if we run into each other, we're very friendly with each other, but I think mostly because I had young kids and a wife. I went on to work in New York.”

"So I just kept going on," he added.

"And I don't do social media per se, so I don't have that. I'm not able to connect like people do. It's not my thing. I just keep going forward."

The actor further revealed that he struggled to maintain connections and “all the time,” adding, "My friends will tell you that I have a difficult time connecting all the time. It's hard for me."

For the unversed, the actor, who’s set to appear in The Baxters, rose to fame after his work on the hit sitcom from 1989-1997.

He starred alongside Ed O'Neill, Katey Sagal, Christina Applegate, David Faustino and Amanda Bearse.

Drawing comparisons between the two shows, McGinley admitted that he enjoys working on projects coming from a wide variety of genres.