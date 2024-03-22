BTS' V dominates Mnet's 'M!Countdown' with track FRI(END)S

Mnet’s M!Countdown recently returned for its weekly show featuring performances by famous K-pop artists, concluding with BTS' V winning the contest.
According to Allkpop, this week’s episode made a comeback with spectacular performances of artists, including The Boyz’s Nectar, Apink Namjoo’s BAD, PURPLE K!SS’ BBB, followed by THE NEW SIX’s Feugo, and YOUNG POSSE’s XXL.
The final competition came down to TWICE and BTS’ V, however, it was V who ultimately made it through the nominations with his most-recent track FRI(END)S.
This marks the K-pop singer's first music show win with a staggering 66,950 points, leaving others behind.
Other performers included (G)I-DLE, Highlight, Kim Chung Ha, YooA, BAE173, Wendy, TEMPEST, xikers, LUN8, n.SSign, VVUP, NCT WISH, and CRAVITY.
The video that surfaced on the internet featured Kim Taehyung, better known as V, emerging victorious against other K-pop artists.
Fans took to the comments section to congratulate their beloved BTS’ member on his well-deserved win, adding heartfelt notes under the post.
One fan commented: “Congrats Taehyungahhhhhh!”
Another user gushed, adding: “Congratulations Tae. Group hug to everyone who voted.”
A third chimed in, noting: “Congratulations again BTS”.
Meanwhile, a fourth added: "Congratulations Taehyungaa your 1st win for FRI(END)S."
For the unversed, the South-Korean singer dropped his highly-acclaimed track, FRI(END)S on March 15.
