Are Ryan Gosling and Eva Mendes married?

Ryan Gosling and Eva Mendes occasionally spark marriage rumours

Despite their frequent public display of love for one another, Ryan Gosling and Eva Mendes continue to keep their relationship status under the wraps.

However, a source recently came clean about the nature of their romance in a conversation with In Touch Weekly.

They revealed that the couple of more than a decade exchanged vows in an intimate ceremony about two years ago.

“They had a secret backyard wedding at their Los Feliz home,” claimed the insider. “It was very intimate — just their immediate family and the kids attended.”

The pair first sparked marriage rumours after the 2 Fast 2 Furious actress referred to Ryan as “my husband” during an appearance on Australia’s Today show back in June 2022.

The speculations were reignited after Eva debuted her wrist tattoo on Instagram that read, “de Gosling,” Spanish for “of Gosling,” in November 2022.

Addressing the rumours on Australia’s Kyle and Jackie O Show podcast, the Urban Legend star teased, “But who says we weren’t already? I like to keep it all mysterious. I’m a very mysterious woman.”

Eva and Ryan first met on the set of film The Place Beyond The Pines in 2011, in which they played parents of an infant son.