Bruce Willis’ wife Emma celebrates 15 years of their togetherness

Emma Heming Willis, the wife of Bruce Willis, celebrated their 15 years of marriage with a heartwarming message she wrote for her husband on social media.



After sharing a photo of the couple kissing, the actress expressed her love and admiration for her husband, who has been diagnosed with frontotemporal dementia (FTD).

"Today marks our 15th wedding anniversary! And today, I can make a choice. I can wallow in sorrow or I can celebrate it. I call this the 'remarkable reframe,'" she captioned the post.

The American model added: "What I know is there is so much to celebrate. Our union and connection is probably stronger than ever. We have two bright, fun and healthy daughters.”

“We have a family unit that is built on mutual respect and admiration. And simply, I just love and adore the man I married. I’m so proud of what we have and continue to create.

“So, happy crystal anniversary to us!" Heming penned.

Heming, who starred in The Sixth Sense, has been actively promoting dementia awareness on social media since her husband received the diagnosis.

She shot back last month at a news story that said the Hollywood icon, who gave up performing after being diagnosed with dementia, had "no more joy" at his advanced age.

Discoursing such headlines, she wrote, "I'm triggered. I just got click-baited. I was just scrolling and minding my own business when I got click-baited by a headline that had to do with my own family.”

"The headline basically says: 'There is no more joy in my husband. Now, I can just tell you that is far from the truth.' Emma went on to tell fans how these articles were 'scaring people to think that once they get a diagnosis, that's it, it's over.'"

"No, it's the complete opposite. 100 percent yes there is grief and sadness, there is all of that. But you start a new chapter. That chapter is filled with love, filled with connection, filled with joy, it's filled with happiness. That's where we are."