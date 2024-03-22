Dr. Dre teases 'fiery' news regarding what Eminem is working on

Dr. Dre teases the happiest news for Eminem fans and reveals when and where he collaborated with him on the upcoming project.



During his Tuesday visit on Jimmy Kimmel Live!, rapper and producer Dr. Dre disclosed that Eminem is working on his 12th studio album, which he hopes to release "this year."

"Let me tell you something, let me explain something to you right now — Eminem is working on his own album which is coming out this year," said Dre, 59. "And I actually talked to him, and he said it's OK for me to make that announcement right here on this show."

"So, he has an album coming out — I’ve got songs on it, and it’s fire. I’m actually gonna hear the entire album for the first time for tomorrow," elaborated Dre.

The 51-year-old Slim Shady is working with him on the upcoming record, but the co-founder of Death Row Records acknowledged he has no idea what the finished product would sound like.

"[Eminem] holds his music close to his chest, so I haven’t even heard everything," said Dre. "I haven’t even heard everything complete that I’ve done, but I’m gonna hear it, and he’s putting out an album this year."

Speaking about his working relationship with Eminem, Dre recently told James Corden during an interview on SiriusXM's This Life of Mine that he believes the Love Yourself rapper can out-rap everyone else in the game despite being a "white guy."

"His imagination is off the charts, and I don’t think anyone would disagree with that. I think he’s the best MC ever. Point blank, period," he said.

"Of course, there are going to be arguments about that because he’s a white guy. I don’t think anyone that’s rapping can touch Eminem on that microphone."