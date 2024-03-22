Kim Kardashian limits coffee consumption to once a month

Kim Kardashia shares passion for late-night treat.

Kim Kardashian recently participated in an interview for her brand SKIMS, where she discussed her current preferences and cravings.



In response to a question about her go-to coffee order, the reality TV star disclosed that she doesn't consume coffee regularly, preferring tea instead.

However, on the rare occasion that she does indulge in coffee, Kardashian revealed that her choice is a "tall white chocolate mocha with whipped cream."

She shared insights into her favorite late-night snack during the interview.

The mother-of-four, who recently unveiled a new SKIMS advertisement featuring a men's basketball team, engaged with fans by revealing her snack preferences in the playful and brief interaction.

Despite her busy schedule, she is currently engrossed in Sofia Vergara's new Netflix miniseries, Griselda.

When asked about her favorite skincare product, Kardashian expressed her fondness for SKKN's night oil, even leaving a drop of the oil on the page.

The star revealed her penchant for quoting the iconic movie Clueless and her preference for nude nail colors, particularly the shade "bubble bath."



