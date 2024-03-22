Gwyneth Paltrow praises Kiefer Sutherland’s ‘awesome’ babysitting skills

Gwyneth Paltrow talks about Kiefer Sutherland being her babysitter

Gwyneth Paltrow revealed Kiefer Sutherland babysat her when she was a kid, and in fact praised the actor.



Paltrow, 51, confirmed that Sutherland was in charge of looking after her in her childhood during a round of fact or fiction on an episode of Hot Ones, Thursday, March 21.

“Fact. Isn’t that cool?” Paltrow flexed when asked if it was true about the Canadian musician babysitting her.

The Goop founder then went on to praise Sutherland, 57, for doing so and also explained how he got the job.

“I was at the Williamstown Theatre Festival, where my mom (actress Blythe Danner) was doing plays, and he was an apprentice and he babysat me and my brother [Jake Paltrow],” she said before gushing, “He was awesome.”

Sutherland has also discussed looking after Gwyneth in the past, like in a 2009 interview, saying, “I was working in a theater with [Gwyneth’s] mother … and I believe on a couple of occasions I was asked to look after her for an hour or two,” as per People.

“I think it was very funny because it’s unbelievable how fast someone goes from 13 to 18,” he recalled. “And obviously, they look so different that when Gwyneth started to work, I thought, ‘Well, that must be another girl,’ because I always remember her as being 11 or 12 years old.”