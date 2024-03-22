Shakira reveals how son Milan got over singer’s Gerard Pique split

Shakira talks about sons dealing with Gerard Pique split

Shakira revealed that her son Milan, 11, used music to deal with the singer's split from Gerard Pique.



As per Daily Mail, the songstress said that Milan opted for music as a healing process, writing songs, knowing that music is one his mother’s “ways to heal and to express” herself.

“I remember he wrote two beautiful songs during the whole separation process,” the 47-year-old Colombian pop star said.

“He wrote two songs on piano and lyrics. And whenever he feels a little down, he goes to the piano and he writes,” she added.

“And that also is his catharsis, his therapy. I think he's probably going to be a producer, but he's obsessed with football,' said Shakira, who is also mom to 9-year-old Sasha.

The Hips Don't Lie hitmaker also revealed her and her sons’ common ”love for music” adding that they sometimes “jam together.”

She shared, “Sasha is learning how to play guitar and Milan is a really cool drummer and so he gets on the drums, Sash on guitar, I sing, and we jam at home.”

Shakira has a new album upcoming, titled Las Mujeres Ya No Lloran, which releases on May 22.