Pete Davidson cancels sitcom 'Bupkis' despite season two renewal

Pete Davidson expressed his view of 'Bupkis' as a personal window into his life/

Pete Davidson has made the decision to halt production on his semi autobiographical sitcom, Bupkis, despite its renewal for a second season.

The show, which featured Davidson portraying a fictionalized version of himself alongside Edie Falco and Joe Pesci as his mother and grandfather, debuted on Peacock in May and received positive reviews from critics.

Despite the show's initial success and the renewal for a second season in June, Davidson has opted not to continue with the project, stating to the Hollywood Reporter, "this part of my life is finished."

Insiders reveal that his agent did not personally inform Broadway Video, the production company behind how of the cancellation, despite its chairman Lorne Michaels being instrumental in Davidson's rise to fame by casting him on Saturday Night Live.

The sitcom delved into Pete's family life on Staten Island, focusing on the challenges he and his mother face while coping with his grandfather's terminal cancer diagnosis.

Pete collaborated with his longtime friend and co-writer Dave Sirus on the creation of the show, with additional input from Judd Apatow, who assisted in crafting the screenplay for Davidson's film, The King of Staten Island.



