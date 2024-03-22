Peacock scraps Pete Davidson’s ‘Bupkis’ after announcing renewal

Pete Davidson's‘Bupkis’ cancelled by Peacock

Peacock made sure that Pete Davidson’s comedy series, Bupkis, didn’t get on with a second season 2.



On Thursday, March 21, Davidson confirmed with a statement that his semi-autobiographical series is not up for a season 2, although a renewal was announced in June 2023.

“I’ve always seen Bupkis as a window into my life, since it is so personal and about my struggles and family,” the 30-year-old comic wrote, as per Us Weekly.

“After nearly a decade of my personal life being in the media I wanted a chance to tell my story my way.”

Calling Bupkis the project he’s “most proud of”, the Saturday Night Live alum added, “I am so grateful to Lorne Michaels and Broadway Video, Peacock, Universal Television and the amazing cast and writers for helping me create something honest, funny and heartfelt.”

“This part of my life is finished,” the Saturday Night Live alum said, adding, “I’m very excited for this next chapter and for you guys to see the work. Thank you to all who support me I am forever grateful.”

The series, which premiered in May 2023, saw Davidson as its co creator, writer and executive producer.