Beyoncé's publicist debunks Erykah Badu's acusations of style copying

Beyoncé's veteran publicist, Yvette Noel-Schure, refuted claims made by Erykah Badu regarding alleged style emulation, employing a poignant Instagram post on Thursday.



In response to Badu's assertions that the renowned songstress imitated her distinctive beaded bangs, Noel-Schure curated a compelling video montage highlighting her evolution of hairstyles from childhood to stardom.

The meticulously crafted montage encompassed an array of footage, images, and Polaroids, underscoring Beyoncé's individuality and longstanding presence in the music industry.

With evidence spanning decades, Noel-Schure's retort effectively countered Badu's allegations, reinforcing Beyoncé's status as one of the most influential and original figures in contemporary music."

Yvette accompanied her post with the caption "She slays. She slays. Now. Then. Always," garnering significant attention with 28,607 likes within a mere 17 hours.

She appended the hashtag '#criticswithoutcredentials,' appearing to challenge individuals who supported Erykah Badu's claims.

Erykah prominently sported the beaded bang braids from December 2023 to February of this year, has been noted for adopting the style since as early as 2010, a fashion reminiscent of icons like Rick James and the Williams Sisters.

She reposted Beyoncé's limited-edition vinyl cover for her eighth studio album Act II: Cowboy Carter on Wednesday, with a suggestive caption: "Hmmm."

The ensuing reaction was swift, with the four-time Grammy winner inundated by messages from her massive Beyhive fanbase, totaling 425 million, prompting her to reach out to her husband, Jay-Z, for support.

Urging Jay-Z to intervene, Erykah tweeted, "To Jay Z. Say somethin Jay. You gone let this woman and these bees do this to me?"



