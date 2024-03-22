King Charles gives pleasant update about his health

Previously Charles was pictured leaving his home in London

After Princess Eugenie shared a recent health update about him, King Charles also provided a positive update about his health.

On Thursday, the King held three private meetings at Buckingham Palace, and pictures shared by GB News depicted him in high spirits, while his wife, Camilla, and Princess Eugenie attended public events.

Due to ongoing cancer treatment, the monarch has reduced his public responsibilities but remains active in private meetings.

Charles welcomed Mbelwa Kairuki and presented the Letters of Recall of his predecessor and his own letters of Commission as High Commissioner for the United Republic of Tanzania in London.

Ng Teck Hean, the High Commissioner of Singapore also presented his credentials for the King. Finally, the King received Mrs Mok Ling Ling at Buckingham Palace.

It comes as Princess Eugenie spoke about the King’s health during a public engagement in London today.

The princess read to school children in Sloane Square at Elephant Family’s Little Egg Hunt.

The daughter of Sarah Ferguson said that the King is “doing well” during his treatment for an undisclosed form of cancer.

Speaking with ITV News, Eugenie said that Charles would be “very proud” because the charity is “very close to his heart too.”

Yesterday, Charles was pictured leaving his home in London in a separate car to his wife as well-wishers lined the Mall to wave to the King and Queen.