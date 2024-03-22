Ariana Grande appears stunning in first look poster from 'Wicked' movie

Ariana Grande's impressive look from Wicked movie

Ariana Grande looks stunning in her first official photos from the set of the upcoming movie, Wicked.



In the photos shared by Vanity Fair, Grande, who plays the role of Glinda in the movie, appeared angelic in pink ballgown and a tiara on her head while she was surrounded by tulips and could be seen holding a wand in her hand.

Dishing out details about her movie, Grande revealed how she got the opportunity to portray Glinda onscreen after decade-long quest.

“It was literally 10 years of being like, 'Knock, knock, any developments? Is there an audition coming this year, or next year? I would like to start preparing today,” said the singer while speaking to Vanity Fair.

Interestingly, Jon M. Chu, who directed Grande in Wicked, shared he wanted to cast unknown performers in the leading roles, but Grande won him over.

“Every time she came in to audition, she'd be there at least 30 minutes early,” recalled Chu.

The movie-maker added. “I'd see her car circling. I'd be like, 'Who is that?' 'That's Ariana Grande.' 'Why is she here so early?”

However, after Grande’s audition, Chu and producer Marc Platt knew they found their lead, stating, “We're like, ‘We're done.”

Besides Grande, Cynthia, who plays the protagonist Elphaba, was one of the last actresses brought in to audition for the character later known as The Wicked Witch of the West.

Gushing over Grande, Cynthia told the outlet, “I just need to say that I don't think people realise that she's got the chops. I don't think people realise how brilliant this person's brain and voice and talent is.”