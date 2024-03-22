Holly Willoughby chooses to remain quiet on 'favourite' Kate Middleton

Holly a known royal enthusiast often comments on Kate's royal engagements

Former This Morning star Holly Willoughby chooses not to engage in discussions or comments regarding the health and recent controversies surrounding Princess Kate Middleton, including the manipulated photo issue.

However, Willoughby's former co-host, Alison Hammond, did react to the distressing circumstances surrounding Kate.

The Princess of Wales has faced significant pressure for years and is now subjected to media harassment over the latest photoshop controversy.

Despite the Princess's statement, intense speculation and analysis of the photo persist, with Instagram even adding an official warning to the account she shares with Prince William regarding the edits.

Numerous celebrities, including Piers Morgan and Alison, shared their opinions, with Alison even making light of the palace's predicament.



Meanwhile, Holly, a known royal enthusiast who often comments on Kate's royal engagements, chose to remain silent, unlike Alison.

Meanwhile the shock claims regarding the staff at the The London Clinic who tried to access the Princess of Wales’s medical records has been reported after she underwent abdominal surgery in January.



An investigation has reportedly been launched at the hospital that treated Kate Middleton for her abdominal surgery in January. At least one member of staff was said to have been caught trying to access the 42-year-old’s notes.