Kensington Palace takes swift action following security breach involving Kate Middleton

An investigation has reportedly been launched at the hospital that treated Kate Middleton for her surgery

Kensington Palace cautioned to reconsider their strategy in handling the portrayal of Princess Kate's health in light of challenges posed by social media.



GB News Royal reporter Cameron Walker has claimed that the Palace has "lost the narrative" with the health of Princess Kate and they need to learn to "adapt as they did with TV and radio."

Speaking on Breakfast Cameron said: " Social media at the moment has become a bit of a problem.

"The royal editor of the Daily Telegraph said a couple of days ago that Kensington Palace appears to have lost control of the narrative when it comes to the Princess of Wales, and I think that is due to social media.

"I suspect behind the scenes they are having serious conversations about how to adapt to this modern age, similar to how Buckingham Palace had to adapt to the television and radio."

It comes after the shock claims that staff at the The London Clinic tried to access the Princess of Wales’s medical records after she underwent abdominal surgery in January.

