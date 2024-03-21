Kim Kardashian exposes daughter North for ‘stealing’ gift from Nicki Minaj

Kim Kardashian caught her daughter North West red-handed.
The Kardashians star was amongst the recipients of Nicki Minaj’s Pink Friday 2 Tour gift packages. But before she could get her hands on the nails set, the 10-year-old aspiring rapper got to it first.
The mom of four – who shares all her children with ex Kanye West – took to her Instagram to share the aftermath of the adorable heist.
“Well I just got home and I’m so excited for this package,” she said as she panned the camera across the elaborate package, which was half-open.
“However, this is what’s going on,” she said as she picked up a few empty boxes.
The clip then cut to the mother-daughter duo revealing their manicured hands, with North showing off her press-on nails.
“So um, looks like some little Barbz got into my package – my Pink Friday nails package that I was so excited about – so thank you Miss Westie for stealing them,” Kim said sarcastically as North could be heard giggling in the background.
The King has stepped back from public facing duties under medical advice
Princess Kate teases Prince William with 'romantic tactic'
Drake’s recent collaboration with 4Batz marked his 77th time on the Billboard Top 10
Queen Camilla jokes about cancer-stricken King Charles
NSYNC reunited for Justin Timberlake's newly-released song 'Paradise' from his album 'Everything I Thought It Was'
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are being kept in the dark regarding Kate's health