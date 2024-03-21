Kim Kardashian exposes daughter North for ‘stealing’ gift from Nicki Minaj

Kim Kardashian was amongst the recipients of Nicki Minaj’s 'Pink Friday 2 Tour' gift packages

Kim Kardashian caught her daughter North West red-handed.

The Kardashians star was amongst the recipients of Nicki Minaj’s Pink Friday 2 Tour gift packages. But before she could get her hands on the nails set, the 10-year-old aspiring rapper got to it first.

The mom of four – who shares all her children with ex Kanye West – took to her Instagram to share the aftermath of the adorable heist.

“Well I just got home and I’m so excited for this package,” she said as she panned the camera across the elaborate package, which was half-open.

“However, this is what’s going on,” she said as she picked up a few empty boxes.

The clip then cut to the mother-daughter duo revealing their manicured hands, with North showing off her press-on nails.

“So um, looks like some little Barbz got into my package – my Pink Friday nails package that I was so excited about – so thank you Miss Westie for stealing them,” Kim said sarcastically as North could be heard giggling in the background.