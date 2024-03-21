Megan Fox addresses controversies surrounding her plastic surgeries: 'Don't have fat'

Megan Fox talked about all the cosmetic procedures she underwent following years of unrelenting assumptions.



Fox, in a recent episode of Call Her Daddy with Alex Cooper, answered about her most questioned body procedures noting, "I'm just gonna go through all the things that I've done because I feel like there's this stigma and I'm not going to win. However, I'm hoping it sets some people free."

Starting with the things that she hasn't done — but has been accused of — Megan said, "I've never had a facelift of any kind. No mid-facelift, no lateral brow lifts — although I would like one — or no regular brow lift. I've never done threads. I have researched them, and it's not because of some moral thing, I just don't really believe they work. I'm also afraid that they would interfere when I do need to have a facelift."

"I've never had buccal fat removal. I'll never have any fat removed, I'm a lean person that doesn't have enough body fat or fat in my face," she continued.

"I will only ever put fat in, I will never be taking fat out. Which leads me to, I've never had any liposuction or body contouring or anything like that."

When Alex questioned her if she'd had anything done on her butt, the singer replied, "I've never had butt implants or a [Brazilian butt lift]. I mean, I'd be so flattered if somebody thought I had that. If I could, I would! I don't have the extra body fat. And that surgery is such a hard one to recover from. It's so insane, it's basically three months that you have to lay flat on your face, and you're bruised for an eternity."

"I had my b**bs done when I was 21 or 22. I had them redone after I was done breastfeeding my kids," she continued. "I had to have them redone very recently because [with] the first set, I didn't have enough body fat to disguise [them], you could see the rippling of the implant, so I had to switch them out to this set."