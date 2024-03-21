Paul Rudd quietly runs small town venture away from Hollywood

Paul Rudd may have a big cheque $41 million from Marvel, but he does not deny himself the pleasure of enjoying a small town business.

The A-list actor co-owns Rhinebeck, New York’s beloved Samuel’s Sweet Shop with John Traver.

According to Traver, Rudd is “always friendly,” takes the time to get to know the staff and even works the register at times.

“He takes time to speak to the staff and learn their names and ask them questions about their lives, and he’ll talk about his life and show us pictures from the Super Bowl or tell us what’s going on with his house or his dog,” Traver shares.

About what got him into the business, a source told Us Weekly, “Paul fell in love with the scenery, the community and the quiet, and doesn’t plan on leaving until his kids are off to college, and maybe not even then.”

Rudd, who is married to film producer Julie Yaeger, and father of two, is known to be the nicest person in the business.

“Paul is the sweetest man to everyone, personally and professionally,” the source said. “He treats everyone the same, from the CEO to the person who gets him coffee. For him, kindness has always been key.”