Megan Fox regrets tying knot with ex Brian Austin Green?

Megan Fox admitted to not being a great partner to her former husband Brian Austin Green.

During an appearance on the latest episode of Call Her Daddy podcast, the 37-year-old actress reflected on her past relationship with the Beverly Hills, 90210 alum.

The former couple tied the knot in 2010 after dating for six years following their fateful meeting on the set of sitcom Hope & Faith.

They ended up parting ways in 2020.

The Jennifer’s Body actress hinted at regretting her decision to have married Green so young, noting she was robbed of the freedom of being single at the time.

"First of all, let me just say, I was not a great girlfriend to Brian. I'll be very honest," Fox told host Alex Cooper.

"And he was not great to me either all the time, but I think it would be easy for me to lean into and complain about or let it seem like that relationship was one way. Maybe I was not great."

"Because I was young and really should not have been in a relationship of that level of commitment and magnitude," the actress continued. "I shouldn't have been involved in that when I was 18, 19, 20, 21, 22, 23; I shouldn't have been."

She recalled “falling in love with other people all the time” all while being married to the 50-year-old actor.

"I would go to work and fall in love because I was a kid. And, yeah, I never had the full freedom to be single and experience that life,” Fox explained, “and I thought for a minute when I got divorced that that's what I was gonna do, and I was single for like three weeks.”

Despite their imperfect marriage, Megan and Brian cordially co-parent their three sons, Noah Shannon Green, 10, Bodhi Ransom Green, 9, and Journey River Green, 6.