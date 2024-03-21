Aaron Taylor-Johnson reveals why he married much older wife Sam

Aaron Taylor-Johnson explains age-gap with wife

Aaron Taylor-Johnson got candid about why he married his 23-year-older wife Sam.



“What you gotta realize is that what most people were doing in their twenties, I was doing when I was 13,” he told Rolling Stone UK in an interview about marrying Sam, whom he wed in 2012 at the age of 22.

“You’re doing something too quickly for someone else? I don’t understand that. What speed are you supposed to enjoy life at? It’s bizarre to me,” added.

The Bullet Train star first got to know Sam on the set of her 2009 film, Nowhere Boy.

Aaron is now 33, while Sam is 57.

The couple has two children, Romy Hero, age eleven, and Wylda, age thirteen. Additionally, Aaron is the stepfather of Angelica, 25, and Jessie, 15, the director's children from her former marriage to Jay Jopling.

The actor also shed light to handling the criticism surrounding his marriage to his “great filmmaker and a wonderful storyteller” wife.

“There’s a protectiveness that I feel,” he said.

“I think it’s really difficult. There’s also part of me that feels like if something didn’t work, I’m the one that’s responsible,” the Kick-Ass alum explained.