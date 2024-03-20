Elton John, collaborator Bernie Taupin win Gerwshwin Prize for Popular Song

The duo have made iconic hits like 'Rocket Man,' 'Goodbye Yellow Brick Road,' and 'Tiny Dancer'



Elton John and his longtime songwriting partner Bernie Taupin were honoured for their decades-long collaboration.

On Tuesday, the singer-songwriter team was awarded the 2024 Library of Congress Gershwin Prize for Popular Song in Washington DC.

The pair took the stage to accept the esteemed award, named after the legendary songwriting duo George and Ira Gershwin, whose legacy is preserved within the library's archives.

“It’s an incredible honor for two British guys to be recognised like this. I’m so honored,” John said.

“To be in a house along with the great American songwriters, to even be in the same avenue is humbling, and I am absolutely thrilled to accept,” he expressed.

Since their fateful meeting in 1967, Elton and Bernie have forged an extraordinary creative partnership. Bernie's poetic lyrics are transformed into timeless melodies by Elton, who brings them to life at the piano.

Their collaboration has yielded iconic hits such as Goodbye Yellow Brick Road, Tiny Dancer, Rocket Man, Your Song, and Don't Let the Sun Go Down on Me, solidifying their indelible mark on the landscape of popular music.