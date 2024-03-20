Cher’s son Elijah conceals medical records from her amid conservatorship battle

Cher was initially denied conservatorship of Elijah earlier this year

Cher is facing another hurdle in her desperate fight for conservatorship over son Elijah Blue Allman.

Despite being denied the conservatorship earlier this year, the 77-year-old Hollywood icon attempted to subpoena Elijah’s medical records to help her case. The subpoena was filed on February 22, demanding the records “to be produced on or before March 15.”

But on March 7, Elijah, 47, requested the court to either reject the subpoena or place his records under a protective order.

Per documents obtained People Magazine, Elijah filed the motion “in an effort to protect” his “physician-patient privileged and psychotherapist-patient privileged information.”

The filing also cited the intention “to protect Allman from unwarranted annoyance, embarrassment, oppression, and undue burden and expense” in the event that the confidential information in his records reach public ear.

Cher initially filed for conservatorship of Elijah to help manage his finances amid his “severe mental health and substance abuse issues.”

But earlier this year, she was denied the conservatorship, with the judge citing no apparent “lack of capacity” on Elijah’s part to handle his life and financial affairs