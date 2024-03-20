Shocking details come to light after Kate Middleton medical breach

Kate Middleton conspiracy theorists have been warned that the truth about the royal will leave them feeling guilty for the fiasco.



The scrutiny and speculation surrounding the Princess of Wales has grown intense over the past few weeks as the royal has kept mum about her health scare.

However, Kate had been out and about in the public but close allies have kept quiet to protect the royal, per royal expert Kinsey Schofield.

“I know somebody that goes to school with her children,” she said. “I also have another contact in the area, and they have both said that they have seen her and that the neighbourhood is fiercely protective of her.”

“They think that all this speculation is ridiculous and unfair, based on the information they have,” she continued. “They also told me once we all have the same information, we’re all going to feel incredibly guilty.”

Schofield also revealed that the medical records were also shared with an influencer who is now gone dark on social media.

However, Schofield shared that the influencer apologised to Kate Middleton for what she had gone through.

After two months of hiatus, Prince William’s wife was once seen riding shotgun with her mother in the car near the Adelaide Cottage. And her latest sighting comes on Saturday, in which she is seen heading to the car park from the farm shop alongside her husband.

The internet was launched into a frenzy as it had mixed reviews to the sightings. Some were relieved to finally spot Kate looking happy and healthy, meanwhile others speculated that it was not actually Kate but a body double.

It remains to be seen when Kate will officially break her cover.