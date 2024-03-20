Jessica Pettway dies of misdiagnosis at the age of 36

The beauty influencer Jessica Pettway, who had received over 16 million views on YouTube, passed away. Her age was 36.



Her passing occurred almost nine months after she disclosed in an open Instagram post that she had been diagnosed with stage 3 cervical cancer. According to E! Online, her sister Reyni shared the news on Instagram on Friday.

"It's my birthday today, and the only thing I could ever wish for is for God to bring you back on this earth. I lost my beautiful big sister 2 days ago, and my heart has never felt pain like this," wrote Reyni underneath a photo of the two of them, according to the outlet.

The outlet mentioned that Reyni recalled her sister as "amazing, strong, confident" and someone "with so much wisdom, prayed for me, and helped me become a better mother."

After signing up for YouTube in November 2013, Pettway has amassed over 225,000 subscribers and posted about 450 videos.

Pettway disclosed that she was initially misdiagnosed with fibroids, which are defined as "common growths of the uterus," according to the Mayo Clinic, when she went public with her diagnosis in July 2023.

"I was diagnosed with stage 3 cancer. I don't even know where to begin, but I want to share why I've been gone for so long, in hopes that at least one person is encouraged by my story," wrote Pettaway.

After suffering from "intense vaginal bleeding" in June 2022, the content creator recalled that her symptoms initially appeared.

During her hospital stays from July 2022 to January 2023, Pettway had the same diagnosis; she did not see an oncologist until February 2023.

"On Feb. 8th, 2023, he performed an outpatient biopsy on me. When I woke up from the anesthesia, he casually said, 'Yep you have stage 3 cervical cancer.' It turns out, it was not a fibroid, but cancer. I was misdiagnosed all this time," wrote Pettway.