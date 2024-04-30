Nicole Kidman gushes over daughters' support as she makes history at AFI Gala

Nicole Kidman expresses excitement over daughters' support

Nicole Kidman recently expressed excitement over her daughters’ rare appearance at the 49th AFI Life Achievement Award Gala.

Kidman, who was honored on Saturday, April 27, celebrated her accomplishment alongside her husband Keith Urban as well as her daughters Sunday Rose and Faith Margaret at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood.

Speaking exclusively to Entertainment Tonight’s Deidre Behar at the event, Kidman gushed about getting support from her family.

She said: "I'm a little nervous, to be honest. Instead of saying nervous, say you're excited. So I'm excited!"

"I'm just incredibly honored to be a part of," she added. "When you look at this list of honorees, I am astounded. And to be the first Australian [honored], I'm very very proud of that,” she continued.

Kidman said she was “more than” happy to be joined by her girls, vouching for her throughout who "are old enough now to be able to come and know what this is."

"My mom is not here, but she's watching the live stream," Kidman shared. "And so to be able to do this with my family around me gives it such balance... it's very grounding,” she concluded.

For the unversed, Kidman was honored for a career in film and art. Her work has been recognized by peers and scholars over time.