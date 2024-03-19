Cher set to perform at the amfAR Gala Cannes on its 30th anniversary

The amfAR Gala Cannes is hosting its 30th event over the summers this year

Cher is returning to Cannes.

The 77-year-old Hollywood star is set to take the stage at the amfAR Gala in Cannes, France, later this year.

Teasing the mystery performance, amfAR took to their Instagram, writing, “We have some exciting news to Cher… Join us on May 23, for the 30th anniversary edition of #amfARCannes with a special musical moment by the one and only @Cher. Tickets are available at amfAR.org/cannes,”



Throughout the years, Cher has been an avid supporter of the amfAR – a nonprofit organization dedicated to the support of AIDS research and HIV prevention.

Sharing her excitement about the Gala, Cher told Variety in a statement, “I have such wonderful memories of being invited to host one of the first amfAR events in Cannes by my friend Elizabeth Taylor. I am extremely proud to be returning for this event’s 30th anniversary, and to continue to support the incredible work of this organization. It will be a very special evening”

The Gala will be hosted at the Hôtel du Cap-Eden-Roc and will showcase exclusive performances, a live auction offering unique luxury items, and a runway display highlighting creations from renowned designers worldwide, overseen by esteemed amfAR advocate Carine Roitfeld.