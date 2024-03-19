Kate, William's neighbour puts end to wild speculations with bombshell claim

Former English cricketer Kevin Pietersen dispelled the ongoing conspiracy theories surrounding Kate Middleton’s whereabouts, stressing he sees her and Prince William on “most days.”

The 43-year-old athlete lives near the farmer’s market in Windsor with his wife Jessica Taylor, where the Prince and Princess of Wales were most recently spotted.

Taking to X, formerly Twitter, Pietersen wrote: “The conspiracy theories around Kate are absolutely absurd! We see W&K most days and in the last couple days too!

“It beggars belief that people would be so ridiculous and cruel in writing B******* on this platform that are out and out lies!” he continued.

“W&K are the most wonderful parents and as normal/humble as they come. Let K who is recovering from an operation recover.

“Leave her and her beautiful family alone!!!!” Kevin fumed.

He also cc-ed the Waleses’ official X account at the end of the tweet.

It comes after conspiracy theories picked up steam following Kate and William’s recent outing at the farm shop in the wake of the princess’ public absence after undergoing abdominal surgery.

Despite the video evidence of the couple’s joint outing posted by TMZ and The Sun, royal watchers and the internet users were not convinced, demanding the Palace to release an official photograph.