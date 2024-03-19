Strictly's Debbie McGee 'looking for love again' eight years after husband's death

Strictly Come Dancing’s Debbie McGee recently offered an insight about her love life

Strictly Come Dancing’s Debbie McGee recently offered insight into her love life as she marked eight years since her beloved husband Paul Daniels' death.

Speaking to Express.co.uk, the 2017 Strictly star revealed her plans of "finding love again."

McGee further opened up about the prospect of moving on from her late husband, admitting: "Nobody has control over who they fall for."

However, she revealed that she would be "open to falling in love" again.

When asked to comment on grief, the Strictly alum replied: "That is a difficult question to answer. I am not looking for love, I am just enjoying myself."

"But if it came along, of course I would fall in love. Nobody has control; over who they fall for. But for now, that has not happened, and I am content," she added.

Recounting bitter instances concerning Paul's death, Debbie further explained: "I did [struggle with loneliness] at first - mostly being at home alone, not when I was out."

Her late husband and TV star Paul died eight years ago after he was diagnosed with an inoperable brain tumour.

In the wake of her late husband's death anniversary over the weekend, Debbie penned an emotional note along with a social media post.