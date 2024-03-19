Strictly's Debbie McGee 'looking for love again' eight years after husband's death

Strictly Come Dancing’s Debbie McGee recently offered insight into her love life as she marked eight years since her beloved husband Paul Daniels' death.
Speaking to Express.co.uk, the 2017 Strictly star revealed her plans of "finding love again."
McGee further opened up about the prospect of moving on from her late husband, admitting: "Nobody has control over who they fall for."
However, she revealed that she would be "open to falling in love" again.
When asked to comment on grief, the Strictly alum replied: "That is a difficult question to answer. I am not looking for love, I am just enjoying myself."
"But if it came along, of course I would fall in love. Nobody has control; over who they fall for. But for now, that has not happened, and I am content," she added.
Recounting bitter instances concerning Paul's death, Debbie further explained: "I did [struggle with loneliness] at first - mostly being at home alone, not when I was out."
Her late husband and TV star Paul died eight years ago after he was diagnosed with an inoperable brain tumour.
In the wake of her late husband's death anniversary over the weekend, Debbie penned an emotional note along with a social media post.
Jimmy Kimmel is set to produce a new series at Hulu alongside ITV America
Prince William stepped out for first time following divisive joint outing with Princess Kate
Royal family makes major announcement amid feud rumours with Prince William and Princess Kate
Princess Kate and Prince William's neighbour confirmed regular sightings of the couple
Usher will be performing ten shows at the O2 Arena during his London stop for 'Past Present Future' world tour
Royal Family shares brand new photo of King Charles with a meaningful statement