Kate Middleton, Prince William's recent outing details revealed

The eye witness, who filmed Princess Kate and Prince William's video, shared rare details about the royal couple's market visit.

For the unversed, the Princess of Wales made her first public appearance since her abdominal surgery in January 2024.

In the now-viral video, the royal couple was seen in good spirits during their shopping trip at a market near Adelaide Cottage in Windsor.

As per The Sun, the eye-witness Nelson Silva dubbed all conspiracy theories about Kate Middleton 'nonsense' as he discussed the royal pair's sweet interaction.

He shared, "I noticed a couple choosing loaves of bread and the woman turned her face and I felt like I had seen the face before. It was familiar. I knew it from somewhere.

Nelson added, "Then William turned back and I thought 'hold on I know this person'. I said to the staff 'I think it's them' as I paid."

The onlooker claimed he filmed Kate and William for his family and to let them know how "normal they were."

He further said, "Kate looked happy and relaxed. They look happy just to be able to go to a shop and mingle. Kate looked relieved like it was a success going to a shop. It felt natural."