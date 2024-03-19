Ariana Grande finalises divorce with Dalton Gomez with hefty payment

Ariana Grande and Dalton Gomez tied the knot in 2021 after dating for a little over a year

Ariana Grande and Dalton Gomez are officially divorced.

Six months after the 30-year-old pop icon filed for divorce from Gomez, 28, their marriage of three years was officially dissolved starting Tuesday, March 19.

Though the terms of their settlement were agreed upon in October last year in a Los Angeles Superior court, they had to wait the required six months for the judge’s order to take effect, which officially ended today.

Per their settlement, the Grammy winner will make a one-time $1,250,000 to Gomez – a real estate broker – and pay $25,000 for Gomez’s legal fees.

However, Grande will not be required to pay any further alimony to Gomez, and the former spouses will share the proceeds of the sale of their Los Angeles home fifty-fifty.

Grande and Gomez tied the knot in the summers of 2021 after dating for a little over a year.

The news of their divorce came in the summers of 2023, just months after which Grande started dating her Wicked costar Ethan Slater, sparking infidelity rumours.

Notably, though, the court documents state that Grande and Gomez separated well over a year ago.