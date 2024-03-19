Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce jet off to Bahamas on romantic getaway

Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce enjoy downtime in Bahamas amid Eras tour break

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce were spotted enjoying some downtime in a break from their busy schedules.

In a recent sighting posted by celebrity gossip account, DeuxMoi, the loved-up pair could be seen holding hands as they walked through the docks in presumably Bahamas.

They appeared to embrace the holiday spirit by decking out in shorts as the Lover singer opted to go incognito in a baseball cap and black shades.

Taylor and Travis’ latest sighting comes in the wake of the singer’s brief break from Eras tour and the athlete’s stellar victory at the Super Bowl in February.

A source told the Us Weekly that the couple is intent on spending their free time cosying up to each other as they remain “focused on rest and recuperation and relaxing at home and having low-key and chill time together.”

Meanwhile, another insider told the US Sun that the NFL player is set to surprise the Taylor with “some very nice hotel suites and tables at great restaurants to take her on days off.”

He wants to take her on romantic getaways to have her relax and go discover those nice cities and European romantic places together.”