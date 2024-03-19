Zayn Malik captures hearts with latest Instagram post

Zayn Malik signing vinyl copies of new album Room Under The Stairs

Zayn Malik recently took to Instagram to share a video of the One Direction alum signing vinyl copies of his upcoming album Room Under The Stairs.



The singer who previously dropped his titular track from the upcoming album, looked dapper, signing one vinyl chord after the other, as he topped it off with a heart.

Zayn captioned the video "For You."

The comments section was soon flooded with comments as fans couldn’t contain their excitement, adding heartfelt notes under the singer’s post.

Some even expressed their excitement about ordering their copies in advance, gushing over the singer.

A fan commented: "Already got mine! can’t wait for it."

Another fan chimed in, adding: "I ordered mine already!! can’t wait to get it."

A third wrote: "Love you pookie."

While a fourth exclaimed: "THE LIL HEARTS IM MELTING STOP."

For the unversed, the What Makes You Beautiful singer released his new song What I Am on Friday, March 15.

He shared a handwritten letter on Instagram, with a heartfelt note that read: "This song is the first release of a special project I’ve been working on for years."

Zayn’s upcoming album Room Under The Stairs is slated to release on May 17, 2024.