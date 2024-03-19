Prince Harry ‘secretly scheming’ UK return amid Kate Middleton absence

Prince Harry ‘secret plans’ about UK return laid bare

Prince Harry is seemingly taking advantage of the ongoing crisis that has gripped the royals in a stronghold.

The Duke of Sussex is reportedly urging his wife, Meghan Markle to extend an olive branch to her sister-in-law, Kate Middleton, to dissipate some tension amid the royal rift, per a source cited by OK! Magazine.

Harry believes that this could be the “perfect time” to step in and show their support to the Princess of Wales, especially after the photo manipulation row after Mother’s Day.

The Duke “is keen for Meghan to reach out to Kate and lend her support,” the insider claimed.

Morever, Harry, who wants his family to return to the UK, “knows that the only way that will happen is if Meghan can repair her fractured relationship with Kate.”

While the Duke of Sussex had met his cancer-stricken father, King Charles last month after he recieved a direct phone call, there still seems to be tension between the father and son.

Reportedly, Harry had offered to fill in for some of the royal duties for William and Kate as they took a break.

Moroever, it is also believed that Harry “hates the fact that he is being left completely out of the succession planning,” which is being set in motion five years earlier, per royal author Tom Quinn.

He explained that Kate would despise the idea of Harry being regent while Meghan will stand by his side. Hence, Harry believes extending an olive branch may work out in their favour with motives to return.