Drake makes heartwarming gesture for a pregnant fan at his concert

Drake performed at the Frost Bank Financial Center in San Antonio on Saturday



Drake continues to give back to his fans.

The 37-year-old musician was performing at the Frost Bank Financial Center in San Antonio on Saturday when he helped out a pregnant fan.



In videos circulating social media, he spotted a fan in the front row holding a sign that read, “I’m five months pregnant, can you be my rich Baby Daddy?” The sign was a reference to the song, Rich Baby Daddy, from Drake’s latest album All the Dogs.

Acknowledging the request, the Grammy winner said, “Well, first of all – I don’t wanna offend your real baby daddy – but I would love to, first of all, get you out of the pit so we can put you somewhere safe like the VIP or some s**t,” he said, further reasoning, “Cause you can’t be pregnant getting bounced around. When I start playing some of these slappers, we can’t have you getting pushed around.”

After ensuring the fan’s well-being, Drake then offered the fan a gift.

“Second of all, I’d love to give you $25,000 so you can be a rich baby mama,” he pledged.

The One Dance hitmaker is known for giving back to his fans at his concerts.

Earlier this month, he stopped his show to promise a fan he’d help pay his late mother’s $160,000 mortgage.

Days before that, he made a similar pledge of $25,000 to another fan fighting cancer, and another $100,000 to another cancer-stricken fan.