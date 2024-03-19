BLACKPINK's Jennie turns down TV opportunity

BLACKPINK'S Jennie confirms pulling out of a variety show

BLACKPINK’s Jennie recently confirmed that she will not be appearing in the upcoming variety show My Name is Gabriel.

Previously, the reports stated otherwise, noting that Jennie was set to feature in Kim Tae Ho PD’s new variety show.

However, recently a source from JTBC confirmed, "Jennie is not appearing on 'My Name is Gabriel'."

Jennie’s label also stated on March 19 KST that the South Korean singer turned down the offer, noting: “Jennie received an offer, but she declined it. She doesn't plan to appear on variety shows for the time being."

For the unversed, My Name is Gabriel is an upcoming variety show in the pipeline by Kim Tae Ho PD, who is known for his remarkable work in the industry.

The director is also known for MBC’s Infinite Challenge, following the non-celebrity experience.

The show features actors Ji Chang Wook, Park Bo Gum, and Yeom Hye Ran along with comedians Park Myung Soo, and Hong Jin Kyung, as confirmed by JTBC.

My Name is Gabriel is set to commence filming starting this month and it is expected to premiere later in June.