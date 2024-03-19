Palace hires PR experts for devising ‘fail proof’ plan for Kate Middleton

Palace hires PR experts for devising ‘failproof’ plan for Kate Middleton

Kate Middleton’s plans for return in the public duty are secretly being developed around the clock.

Two former aides of Princess of Wales, who were knon for being ‘well-established public relations experts’ dished on the royal’s comeback to The Mirror, revealing that the Palace is actively working out the kinks in their plans.

The communications team and former palace staff members are being consulted as part of a ‘top secret’ plan for Kate’s return following her abdominal surgery.

The two aides, who did not identify themselves to the outlet, were reportedly consulted for their skill and expetise to manage the diasaster that went down after the Mother’s Day photo.

“The teams are working round the clock to devise the Princess of Wales’s back-to-work plan after weeks of immense pressure,” the insider told the outlet.

“They all know that the world will be watching after weeks of heightened speculation and often outlandish commentary on social media.”

The prolonged absence of Prince William’s wife has caused a wave of concern as the public wonders if Kate is alright or if something really dark has happened.

Kate has not been seen in public since Christmas and had only appeared once end of last month with her mother in car, and the second outing was on Saturday, when she was heading to a farm shop with Prince William.

Despite these outing, people are not convinced as they accuse the royals to be hiding Kate for a very serious undisclosed reason.

The speculations are rife with rumours of a divorce and even the possibility of the royal being in coma or dead.

The past attempts to shut down the rumours have seem to failed, which is why the aides have been recruited to ensure that the official comeback plan is fail proof.