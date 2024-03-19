Olivia Rodrigo's beau Louis Patridge thinks dating should be done in 'privacy'

Approximately five months after their initial dating rumour, Olivia Rodrigo's romantic partner Louis Partridge officially commented on their relationship.



Both have established themselves as well-known public figures with promising careers. The Enola Holmes star, however, expressed his preference for seclusion in response to the dating rumours, saying, "Dating probably shouldn't be done in the public eye."

The 20-year-old actor discussed his views on dating in an interview with British Vogue, saying, "There's enough going on between two people."

He continued, “You don’t need the voices of thousands of others in your head. I think she’s got it a lot worse than I have. I can be a bit of a normal person. She’s got tons and tons of eyes on her case.”

Partridge also commented on the dating speculations and shared, “If there’s a load of people nattering in a room about you, you can choose to put your ear to the door to hear what they say or not”.

“I think you’re probably better off not letting curiosity get the better of you”, he added.

Olivia Rodrigo and Louis Patridge started dating in October 2023. They were later seen kissing in December 2023, which confirmed the rumours.

The pair have avoided discussing their connection, but they haven't exactly concealed it either—Patridge frequently attends Rodrigo's performances and the two are spotted together.